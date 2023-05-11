Small Off Things with Suzanne Farrell Smith

LEWISTON, ME (May 5, 2023) — On Friday, May 19th, The Lewiston Public Library will host Suzanne Farrell Smith to discuss her book of essays entitled: Small Off Things. This free, public program will take place at 2 PM in the Jeanne Couture Room at the Lewiston Public Library.

Small Off Things is about the upsets of life, observed and managed by the author, who lives with multiple anxiety-related disorders. Each essay focuses on a painful moment or event that threatens her equilibrium and shows how she makes meaning from what she experiences. Suzanne will talk a little about what prompted her to put together this collection and how she arranged it, then read from her book.

After this reading, Dave Bilodeau will talk about Lewiston’s Project Support You, and how this program aims to help our community support those in need of mental health resources. Contact information and other materials will be provided. A Q&A will follow both presentations.

Suzanne Farrell Smith is the author of The Memory Sessions, a memoir, and The Writing Shop: Putting Shop Back in Writing Workshop. Her work has appeared in Kenyon Review, Fourth Genre, Post Road, River Teeth, and Creative Nonfiction, as well as several anthologies. Her essay “If You Find a Mouse on a Glue Trap,” published in Brevity and republished in The Best of Brevity: Twenty Groundbreaking Years of Flash Nonfiction won a Pushcart. She lives in Connecticut with her husband and sons.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on Friday’s program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.

For further information, contact: Caitlin Ramsay, 207-513-3135