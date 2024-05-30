LA Arts kicks off summer Art Walk LA series

Lewiston, ME – LA Arts will be presenting the first of its five Art Walk LA events on Friday, May 31, from 5:00-8:00pm in downtown Lewiston. The public is invited to attend this free event that celebrates the arts in our community and helps support local businesses.

Art Walk LA turns Lewiston’s downtown into a bustling arts district on the final Friday of each month from May through September. Outdoor plazas, sidewalks, local businesses, and storefronts are converted into lively art galleries, creative exhibitions, reception venues, and festive live performance spaces. Featuring both indoor and outdoor activities for kids and adults, the popular summer Art Walk LA series brings artists, craftspeople, musicians, buskers, and other performers together to showcase their talents in a safe, family-friendly environment.

“Art Walk LA is a wonderful way for people of all ages to enjoy unique arts experiences while coming together as a community,” says LA Arts Agency Manager Gerald Walsh. “We’re excited to bring back some fan-favorite events and introduce new art activities. We have lots of surprises coming this season too!”

Special Activities and Opening Reception

As a complement to the rich array of visual art, music, and kid-friendly activities that characterize every Art Walk LA, The May Art Walk LA will welcome Mr. Drew and His Animals Too and Taiko Maine Drummers. In addition, an opening reception for the exhibit “Double Vision,” featuring visual artists Kitty Winslow and M P Landis will be held at the LA Arts Gallery, from 5:00-8:00 pm. Winslow and Landis are contemporary painters who share a fascination of mark making, line, color, and form. Their exhibit will include a collection of individual and collaborative work, and a dynamic, on-site joint installation that will change continuously over the duration of the show, which ends July 13, 2024.

Art Walk LA Details

Location: Lewiston’s Downtown Arts District on lower Lisbon St.

Time: 5:00-8:00 pm

FMI: www.laarts.org/artwalk

Share your favorite Art Walk LA experiences: #finalfridayla

Free and open to the public; kid-friendly

Call for Artists: Artists, musicians, craftspeople, and performers are encouraged to participate in future Art Walks by registering at www.laarts.org/artwalk. Art Walk LA is a great opportunity for artists to share their work, connect with new audiences and be a part of a thriving and supportive arts community.

Thanks to our Champion sponsors!

LA Arts continues to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture with support from its generous Champion Sponsors, including: Austin & Associates, Bates College, Baxter Brewing Co., Berman & Simmons, City of Auburn, City of Lewiston, Elmina B. Sewall Foundation, Helen & George Ladd Charitable Fund, Liberty Mutual Group, Maine Arts Commission, Morton-Kelly Charitable Trust, Mount Auburn Dental, Onion Foundation, Platz Associates, Sun Journal, and Turner Publishing.

3rd entity, M P Landis and Kitty Winslow