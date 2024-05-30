Community discussion on climate change held in June

SOUTH PARIS, ME — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and McLaughlin Garden and Homestead will host a panel on how climate change impacts plants on Thursday, June 20, 2-3:30 p.m. at 97 Main Street, South Paris.

Climate Change and Plants: Panel Discussion is a moderated conversation about the impacts of climate change on plants with experts in the fields of horticulture, agriculture, ecology, forestry and climatology. Panelists will include Hannah Mullally, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Rebecca Long, Sean Horan, and Sean Birkel, UMaine Cooperative Extension; and Andrew Tufts, Maine Audubon. The discussion will include strategies for individuals and communities to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Attendees may submit questions for the panelists ahead of time by way of a link provided in the registration confirmation email.

This program is offered free of charge but registration is required on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.743.6329 or extension.oxford@maine.edu.