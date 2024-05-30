Read ME summer book discussions at APL

AUBURN, ME — The Auburn Public Library is pleased to announce that again this year, they are a Read ME participating library!

Read ME is the Maine Humanities Council’s statewide summer reading program offered in partnership with Maine State Library and Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Each year a well-known Maine author recommends two titles by lesser-known Maine authors with libraries and their patrons participate in a summer of reading and discussing the featured books.

This year’s featured books are Moon in Full: a modern-day coming-of-age story by Marpheen Chann and The Road to Dalton by Shannon Bowring.

The 2024 program starts Thursday, May 30, from 11-12, on Maine Public Radio with a special episode of Maine Calling. Recommending author Jaed Coffin will join the host, along with featured authors Marpheen Chann and Shannon Bowring to discuss their books and answer questions from libraries and readers across the state.

Auburn Public Library will host a book discussion of Moon in Full on Wednesday, July 17, from 4-5 p.m. Books will be available for those who register after June 13.

Maine Humanities Council will host an online conversation with author Marpheen Chann on Thursday, July 18, from 7-8 p.m.

Auburn Public Library’s book discussion of The Road to Dalton will take place on Wednesday, August 14, from 4-5 p.m. Books will be available to those who register after July 11.

Maine Humanities Council’s online conversation with author Shannon Bowring will take place on Thursday, August 15, from 7-8 p.m.

To register for either book discussion hosted by APL, visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or contact the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. For more information about the online conversations hosted by Maine Humanities Council, visit their website at https://www.mainehumanities.org.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 — 4:00-5:00 p.m. (Moon in Full)

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. (The Road to Dalton)

Where: In person – Auburn Public Library, Conference Room (ground floor)