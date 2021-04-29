Legislation to Allow Drugs from Canada

From Sen. Collins

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) recently joined Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in introducing the Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act, legislation that would allow individuals to safely import prescription drugs from Canada, creating savings for consumers and bringing greater competition into the pharmaceutical market.

“Skyrocketing drug prices are making it more and more difficult for Americans to access the treatments they require. As a member of the Senate Health Committee, addressing the rising costs of these medications is one of my top priorities,” said Senator Collins. “The Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act combats the gaming that some brand companies engage in to unlawfully extend their market power and pricing controls by allowing the importation of medications from Canada. This bipartisan bill will lower the cost of prescription drugs and allow Americans to have more options at the pharmacy.”

“Prescription drugs continue to be too costly for many Maine people, forcing impossible decisions between filling a prescription or putting food on the table,” said Senator King. “Making matters worse, our neighbors to the North – who many Mainers conduct commerce with on a regular basis – have access to much more affordable medications, but outdated regulations prevent our citizens from accessing these lower-priced lifesaving drugs. Enough is enough – in the fight to reduce the burden of prescription drug prices on Maine people, we need to look for every possible opportunity to cut consumer costs, and allowing our citizens to import more affordable medications from Canada is one potential option. This is a bipartisan bill that can make a real impact on the life of Maine people; to support the health of our people, the Senate should quickly take up this important legislation.”

The Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act would align federal policy with legislation passed in the State of Maine.

In addition to Senators Collins, King, Grassley, and Klobuchar, the bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Gary Peters (D-MI).