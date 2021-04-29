UMaine Extension online classes start in May

From UMaine

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a variety of online classes, starting in May.

Citizen science club May 5

UMaine Extension 4-H will offer a citizen science club for grades 4–8 meeting weekly 3:30–4:30 p.m. from May 5–June 9.

This virtual 4-H citizen scientists club encourages youth to practice citizen science in their own backyard, with a variety of citizen science opportunities to consider, and report their observations while making connections with fellow citizen scientists in their community and around the state. Youth will need online access and the ability to take and share photos.

The club is free to join; enrollment is limited to 15 members. Register on the 4-H club webpage at http://bitly.ws/cV3d. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206; sarah.sparks@maine.edu.

Healthy recipe series May 5

MACHIAS – UMaine Extension is offering a free, online nutrition series for families in Washington, Hancock, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties from 3:30–4:30 p.m. starting May 5, continuing each Wednesday through June 23.

“Create Family Meals” will include family-friendly recipes and tips for making healthy meal choices. Participants who join four or more classes will receive a gift bag with cooking supplies and a cookbook.

The classes are free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage at http://bitly.ws/cV3m. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.255.3345 or email rita.stephenson@maine.edu.

Weed-free garden prep May 12

ORONO – UMaine Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners on garden preparation to deter weeds from 6–7:15 p.m., May 12.

“Preparing Your Garden Site: Getting Ahead of Weeds” will cover practices such as tarping, deep tillage, double-digging, sheet mulching and raised beds. Nick Rowley, UNH Extension food and agriculture field specialist, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at http://bitly.ws/cV3q to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the third in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

The University of Maine, founded in Orono in 1865, is the state’s land grant, sea grant and space grant university. It is located on Marsh Island in the homeland of the Penobscot Nation. As Maine’s flagship public university, UMaine has a statewide mission of teaching, research and economic development, and community service. UMaine is the state’s only public research university and among the most comprehensive higher education institutions in the Northeast.