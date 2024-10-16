Lewiston Farmers’ Market hosts Fall Festival

LEWISTON, ME —Join us for the Lewiston Farmers’ Market ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL in honor of beloved former volunteer, Joe Cook and sponsored by Munka Studio on Sunday, October 20th 9:30 am – 3:00 pm at 2 Oxford St. in Lewiston. A family fun day for all, the event will include pumpkin decorating, scavenger hunt, costume contest, face painting & more!

This year, to celebrate the farmers market’s 20th year in operation and the Chamber of Commerce’s Eat Local Challenge https://lametrocc.com/EatLocal the Fall Festival will include a HARVEST SUPPAH from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm located at the markets green space at 75 Lincoln Street that will feature harvest soups, fresh rolls and garlic butter, a fall veggie slaw, and hot apple cider! (vegan, gluten free option available!).

A $12 donation is suggested on the day of the event for the meal, and kids under five years old eat free. Please join us in celebrating our successful market season and all our many seasons with this fun, community building event!