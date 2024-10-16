Meals on Wheels Jay Distribution Center open house

JAY, ME — SeniorsPlus is hosting an Open House at their Meals on Wheels (MOW) Distribution Center located in the Jay Plaza in Jay. On Wednesday, October 23 from 2:00 – 4:00p.m. the public is invited to stop by to meet staff, tour the facility and learn more about SeniorsPlus services.

The MOW program provides nutritious meals for eligible individuals 60 years of age and older and individuals under 60 years of age that have a disability. SeniorsPlus delivers meals to residents throughout Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties and includes a Pets on Wheels component for clients with pets.

Janis Walker, Nutrition Services Director stated, “The new Jay location allows us to accommodate program growth and provides an enhanced space for staff and volunteers”. Food insecurity is a major issue for older adults and increases risk of malnutrition, disease, and the inability to remain in one’s own home. Food assistance and delivery through the Meals on Wheels program is an important part of meeting essential needs for older adults. MOW meals provide a balanced nutritious meal that fosters health and healing and enables individuals to remain in their homes.

The Meals on Wheels Distribution site is located at 29 Jay Plaza Lane in Jay by Hannaford. Refreshments will be provided. Door prizes will be awarded. No RSVP necessary. All are welcome.