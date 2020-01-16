MLK Day at Bates College: Psychologist’s talk on power of hidden prejudice

Jennifer Lynn Eberhardt. PLEASE CREDIT: Nana Kofi Nti

Devoting a day and a half to programming derived from King’s racial justice legacy, Bates presents Stanford psychologist Jennifer Lynn Eberhardt with the keynote address: “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think and Do.” Also featuring an interfaith service, an ample offering of workshops, a debate between Bates and Morehouse students, and an evening performance. The events take place Sunday and Monday, January 19 and 20. Free, however tickets are required for certain events. Full schedule can be found at bates.edu/MLK. For more information 207-786-6400.