Lewiston Legislative Delegation to Host Public Office Hours

AUGUSTA, ME (March 16, 2023) – Members of Lewiston’s delegation to the State Legislature will hold constituent office hours at the Lewiston Public Library later this month to provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials and discuss legislative and state government matters. The delegation will give updates on their work on various policy areas, including the state budget, law enforcement, insurance and financial affairs, taxes, transportation and veterans issues. Office hours are scheduled for the fourth Saturday of every month.

WHAT: Constituent Office Hours

WHO: Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Rep. Kristen Cloutier, Rep. Margaret Craven, Rep. Mana Abdi and Rep. Michael Lajoie

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Couture Room, Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon Street