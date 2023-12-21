Lewiston looking to fill board, committee vacancies

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston is seeking resident volunteers to serve as members of the City’s various boards and committees. Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the Boards and Committees page of the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov. Committee descriptions, meeting times and other information about committee service are also available on the City’s website. Applications can be submitted at any time and will be accepted until the positions are filled however the requested filing deadline is 4:00pm on Tuesday, December 26.

The following city boards and committees have current openings: Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Review, Airport Committee, Community Development Block Grant Review Committee, Complete Streets Committee, Finance Committee, Historic Preservation Review Board, Housing Committee, Housing/Urban Renewal Authority, L/A Community Forestry Board, Lewiston and Auburn Railroad Company board, Lewiston Senior Advisory Council, Library Board of Trustees and Planning Board.

Due to residency requirements in the City Charter, neither the Board of Appeals nor the Planning Board may have more than two members serving simultaneously from the same wards. This provision is to ensure adequate and balanced representation from all sections of the city.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:00pm.