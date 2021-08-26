Lewiston seeks Ward 2 Councilor replacement

From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON – Calling his service as a public servant his “highest honor,” Zachary T. Pettengill resigned his seat as Lewiston’s Ward 2 City Councilor on Aug. 13.

Pettengill said he will cherish his time serving in municipal government. “The decision does not come lightly, but after much deliberation and careful consideration, I must face the facts and realize that I can no longer continue to ‘burn the candle at both ends.’ After spending six years at City Hall first as a Planning Board member and then a City Councilor, I believe the time has come for me to step aside.”

Mayor Mark Cayer sajd be was sad to hear the news, and praised Councilor Pettengill’s long-time commitment to representing the residents of Lewiston. “Councilor Pettengill will be missed. His love of community and willingness to share years from his busy schedule to strengthen our community for the better is to be commended.”

With a municipal election, including Council seats, scheduled for November, Section 2.06 (d) of the City Charter defines the process for appointment in the vacancy of a City Councilor: “If a vacancy in the office occurs less than one (1) year prior to the next regular municipal election, the remaining members of the Council may appoint an eligible person to fill the unexpired term within thirty (30) calendar days after the vacancy exists. If the Council fails to make such appointment within said thirty (30) calendar days, the Mayor shall appoint an eligible person to fill the unexpired term within ten (10) calendar days thereafter.”

Under those rules, Council President Michel Lajoie is currently accepting applications from registered voters in Ward 2 who are interested in being considered for appointment to the Lewiston City Council.

Applications are available immediately from the City Clerk’s Office, 27 Pine Street, and on the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov/publicboard.

This opening is for the remainder of Pettingill’s current two-year term that expires January 2022. All eligible applicants must be at least 20 years old and must be registered voters of Ward 2 in Lewiston. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The appointment is scheduled to be on the City Council meeting agenda of Sept. 7.

Questions regarding the appointment procedure as well as the tasks and duties of a City Councilor may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at (207) 513-3124.