Lewiston’s Brittany Blais Named Girl Scout Volunteer of the Month

LEWISTON, ME (February 16, 2023) – The Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) recently named Dirigo Service Unit Volunteer Support Coordinator from Lewiston, Brittany Blais, as their February Volunteer of the Month. As a veteran leader in her daughter’s troop, Blais is an integral team member, often traveling far outside of her service unit to provide support and guidance to girls around the state.

“What comes to mind when I think about Brittany are the following: dedicated, passionate, and mission driven. Brittany has a love of Girl Scouts, and a strong devotion to leading by example,” said GSME Volunteer Support Specialist, Jeanie Duguay.

In the fall of 2021, Blais helped start a monthly outdoor troop for a group of Daisies and Brownies aimed at leading the girls in skill-building outdoor activities. In addition to her busy schedule, which is filled to the brim with work, volunteering for GSME, spending time with her family, and pursuing an MBA, Blais also volunteers for the Junior Achievement of Maine, helping students in local schools reach their academic goals.

Fellow volunteers describe Blais as someone who always brings meaningful energy and insightful experience to the table regardless of the activity. Within her service unit, Blais has carved out a passion for empowering girls to be the best they can be, whilst serving as a positive role model within her community. Volunteer of the Month is a highly honorable title to attain at GSME, and Blais could not be more deserving to receive it.

“Brittany doesn’t only inspire the girls around her, but the adults she works with too. She is a reminder that exercising in the outdoors is not only great for lifting our hearts, but others’ hearts as well,” said Kayla Norster, an Outdoor Program & Training Specialist at GSME who co-nominated Brittany for the achievement.