LPL to Hold Black History Month Film And Discussion

LEWISTON, ME (February 13, 2023) — The City of Lewiston Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office is highlighting Black History Month with a special movie and discussion night on Tuesday, February 28th. This free, public program will take place from 4-7 in Callahan Hall at the Lewiston Public Library.

Ayat Hamza, a graduate from UNC Chapel Hill and an attorney at OgleTree, one of the nation’s top law firms, will introduce the film. The discussion to follow will be led by Marcelle Medford, Assistant Professor in the Sociology Department at Bates College and Melissa Hue, the DEI Director for the City of Lewiston. The movie presentation will be followed by interactive discussion with audience members. Professor Marcelle Medford will co-facilitate with Director Melissa Hue a collective debrief of the movie, its impact on the civil rights movement, and where we are now.

Attendees should note that the film has a rating of PG-13 and deals with sensitive content. More information about the film, including a synopsis, is available at the Library’s website: lplonline.org.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on Tuesday’s lecture is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.