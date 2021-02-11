Libby steps back from Senate leadership

From Maine Legislature

AUGUSTA – Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby (D-Lewiston) recently stepped down from his Senate Democratic Leadership position for the 130th Maine Legislature.

Sen. Libby will continue to serve the people of Lewiston in the Maine Senate, and hold government programs accountable as Senate Chair of the Government Oversight Committee.

The news comes after Sen. Libby was hired in December to serve as President of Community Concepts Finance Corporation, where he will run the nonprofit’s business and residential lending, homebuyer education and financial counseling programs, and economic development programs.

In response to the announcement, Sen. Libby said, “Serving in legislative leadership has been the greatest honor of my professional life. The people who make up the Senate Democratic Caucus, both lawmakers and staff, are extraordinary. Each person brings different experiences and perspectives to the table, and our state is better for it. The decision to step back down from leadership has not been an easy one. Last November, I stood before the Senate Democratic Caucus and said that in the coming two-year term I would give everything I had as Majority Leader in service of our caucus, our values and our priorities. And I meant it. But life happens when you’re making other plans.”

“Since November, circumstances have changed making it harder for me to make good on my commitment to the Senate Democratic Caucus. Recently, I accepted a full-time position as president of Community Concepts Finance Corporation. At the same time, my growing young family has made sacrifices to allow me to meet the demands of serving in legislative leadership. They need and deserve more of my time, and while this decision is extremely difficult for me to make, it’s for that reason I know I’ve made the right one.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Senate Majority Leader and for the support of both President Jackson and Assistant Majority Leader Vitelli. I’ll continue to proudly serve all of the people of Lewiston in the Senate, being the same forceful advocate for policies and state budget issues that impact our city, and chairing the Government Oversight Committee.”

The Senate Democratic Caucus elected a new majority leader at a caucus on Monday.

