List of Christmas fairs at Maine churches and schools now available

The annual Saint Dominic Academy Holiday Festival will be held on the Auburn campus of the school, located at 121 Gracelawn Avenue, on Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will include over 80 local artisans and vendors, a bake sale, children’s games, raffles, and the opportunity to visit Santa. A festival kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch and will feature lobster rolls and chicken pot pie. For more information, call the academy at (207) 782-6911.

The Holiday Festival at St. Dom’s is one of nearly 50 Christmas fairs and festivals scheduled for Maine parishes and schools in the coming months. These gatherings are wonderful opportunities to join with other members of the community as we prepare for Advent and Christmas, and they are valuable fundraisers that help support many ministries.

To view a list of Christmas fairs in the Diocese of Portland, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas-fairs-2019.