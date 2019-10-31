Maine Event Comedy presents Johnny Ater at Craft Brew Underground

Johnny Ater

Maine Event Comedy presents the hilarious Johnny Ater at Craft Brew Underground, Friday, November 1 at 8 p.m. The show will also feature Jonathan Tillson, Chris Kinback, and Chris Fritz.

Whether he’s taking light-hearted swipes at himself and his fellow Mainers, or contorting his face into hilarious characters, Ater has left audiences laughing throughout New England and beyond since 2003. He’s performed at the Punchline in San Francisco, headlined the Maine Comedy Festival, and recently provided voice-over work for an Agren Appliance television campaign.

Tillson grew up just outside of Boston where he quickly developed an aversion to social norms and mainstream traditions. He tackles topics from the mundane to the absurd with dark twists and aloof charm. He’s performed at the Orpheum Theater, Comix at Mohegan Sun, and has worked with national headliners including Nick Dipaolo and Bobcat Goldthwait.

South Boston’s Kinback uses dry wit and deadpan delivery to make you laugh at subjects you never thought possible. He performs regularly at Laugh Boston and Nick’s Comedy Stop.

Portland’s Fritz performs throughout Maine and recently advanced to the semifinals in The Tightest Five contest.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information call/text (207) 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.