Maine DHHS Reopens Lewiston District Office 

AUGUSTA, ME (June 9, 2023) — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that its district office located at 200 Main St. in Lewiston reopened and resumed normal operations on June 1, 2023. DHHS closed the office in February to allow for repair of significant water and electrical damage resulting from extreme cold weather.

The Lewiston District Office is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. All in-person services provided by the DHHS Offices for Family Independence (OFI), Child and Family Services (OCFS), and Aging and Disability Services (OADS) are available during business hours.

Visitors to the Lewiston office should be aware that while most repairs are complete, some areas of the building remain closed as repair work continues over the coming weeks.

While the Lewiston office was closed, DHHS services were temporarily relocated to the Maine Department of Labor (DOL) CareerCenter located at 5 Mollison Way. This collaboration ensured that DHHS was able to continue providing critical in-person services to residents of Lewiston and surrounding communities.

In addition to in-person services, information about DHHS programs is available online or can be accessed by phone by calling 211. Individuals interested in applying for benefits may visit MyMaineConnection or contact the DHHS Office for Family Independence Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-855-797-4357.