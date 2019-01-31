Maine Event Comedy plans weekend shows

Maine Event Comedy will present two local shows this weekend.

The series will debut at Cowbell Grill & Tap with Funniest Comic in New England finalist Kyron Hobdy on Thursday, January 31 at 7 p.m. He’ll be joined by Brian Brinegar and Julie Poulin.

Then Portland’s Ali Simpson will perform at The Pub at Baxter on Friday, February 1 at 9 p.m. The show will also feature Boston’s Jeff Medoff, New Hampshire’s Randy Williams, and New York City’s Tanael Joachim.

Both shows are free and open to those ages 21 and older. Cowbell is located at 49 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 333-5188 or see cowbellgrillandtap.com.

The Pub at Baxter Brewing is located at 120 Mill Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.

Thursday’s headliner Kyron Hobdy regularly works with Maine comedy legend Bob Marley. He has become a New England favorite by mixing relatable life experiences with self-effacing humor. The Windham resident was a recent selection to the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas and has performed at Nick’s Comedy Stop in Boston, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, and Foxwoods Casino.

Brian Brinegar has thrice been named Maine’s Best Comedian by the Portland Phoenix. He’s worked with Last Comic Standing winner Iliza Shlesinger and was featured on the Comedy Time Network. He’s also performed at the world famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, the Ice House in Pasadena, and played the bartender in Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar” music video.

Julie Poulin recently bested a field of 20 in winning Maine Event Comedy’s latest Tightest Five contest. She was also a semifinalist at Empire’s Summer Classic and is part of the Mainely Improv troupe and Mystery for Hire dinner theater.

Friday’s headliner Ali Simpson was recently selected for Comedyfort in Boise, Idaho and Michigan’s 10-day LaughFest. She’s performed throughout New England at venues ranging from bowling alleys where people did not know comedy was happening, to the world famous Comedy Studio and ImprovBoston. She was also part of What a Joke, a nationwide fundraising event for the ACLU. She recently made her television debut on the Nite Show with Danny Cashman.

Jeff Medoff recently advanced to the second round of the Last Comix Standing contest at Mohegan Sun. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, Nick’s Comedy Stop, and dozens of other venues across New England and beyond.

Randy Williams recently took his love of nerd culture to the 2018 Portland Maine Comedy Festival. He performs regularly at The Shaskeen in his home state, New Hampshire.

Based in NYC and raised in Haiti, Tanael Joachim has appeared on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. He jokes about race and the inherent contrast between life in Haiti and America.