Bonny Eagle lineman wins Gaziano Award

Aiden McGlone of Bonny Eagle High School in Standish was recently presented the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive Lineman Award at a ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center. The award honors the top senior offensive linemen in the state based upon achievement on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Winning the award for defensive linemen was Thomas Palmer of Thornton Academy.

The two winners each received a trophy, a leather jacket, and a $5,000 scholarship, the largest high school football scholarship of its kind in the country.

The scholarship and awards program was created in memory of Frank J. Gaziano, founder of National Distributors, a former college All-American and professional football player with a lifelong passion for local sports. The program awards a total of $14,000 in scholarships each year. During the nine years of the Gaziano Awards, $110,000 has been awarded by National Distributors to Maine students.

Bonny Eagle High School offensive lineman Aiden McGlone has achieved high honors since 2015 and is ranked third in his class. He was inducted into the National Honor Society, has won numerous academic awards, and in his senior year was named to the WCSH 6 Varsity Club, SMAA All-Conference Team, and SMAA All-Academic Team.

He is also a member of Bonny Eagle’s lacrosse team and unified basketball team. He mentors several students, helping them to fit in socially at the high school. He is active in the community through Special Olympics of Maine, youth coaching, the Buxton Food Pantry, and the Savage Family Turkey Trot.

“I want to thank my parents for supporting me throughout my endeavors and allowing me to play football back in seventh grade when I first started, said McGlone. “I couldn’t have done this without you. As you all know, college isn’t cheap, so the scholarship that comes with this prestigious award will really go a long way. Thank you for this award. I am honored.”

To be eligible, applicants must have been a high school senior in 2018, competed at the varsity level for a minimum of two years, and compiled an exemplary record of positive athletic and non-athletic citizenship. As part of the selection process, players submitted an essay and game film featuring each against his toughest competition.

Applicants from all levels of Maine’s high school football are eligible for the scholarship and may be nominated by their coaches. For more information on the application process or to contribute to the scholarship fund, visit www.gazianolinemanawards.org.