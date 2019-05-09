Maine-ly Harmony installs new officers

Pictured here (l. to r.) are Jenny Clair, Kathy Joyce, Janet Dunham, Barbara Combs, Candace Pepin, and BJ Sylvester-Pellett. (Photo by Anne Danforth)

The Maine-ly Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus recently installed its officers for 2019-20: President BJ Sylvester-Pellett of Winthrop, Vice President Candace Pepin of Augusta, Secretary Barbara Combs of Topsham, Treasurer Janet Dunham of Belgrade, and Members at Large Kathy Joyce of Bowdoinham and Jenny Clair of China Village. The Installing Officer was Sue Staples of Bangor and the Membership Representative was Nancy Bossie of Chelsea.

Directed by Kathy Greason of Brunswick, the chorus welcomes singers to visit their Wednesday 6:30 p.m. rehearsals at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, located at 209 Eastern Avenue in Augusta. To schedule the chorus to perform for a special event or fundraiser, contact Nancie Hugenbruch at 293-4779 or hugabook4@yahoo.com.