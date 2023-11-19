SeniorsPlus seeks Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers

LEWISTON, ME — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, has immediate openings for volunteer Meals on Wheels delivery drivers in Oxford and Franklin counties. Meals on Wheels volunteers make a difference in the lives of homebound older adults and adults with disabilities, often making the difference for individuals to remain at home safely.

Meals are delivered Monday through Thursday and various routes. Volunteers are especially needed at this time for deliveries in Canton, Dixfield, Bethel, Phillips, Madrid, and Farmington. Times vary, but generally, drivers are needed between the hours of 9:00 to 11:30 am. Volunteers may work one or more times a week. They can also work as needed for back up support.

Working in a team environment, Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers deliver nutritious meals to client homes and combat social isolation through client wellness checks and friendly visits. Volunteer drivers are trained to provide the best possible service. For more information please contact volunteerservices@seniorsplus.org or call SeniorsPlus at 207 753-6148.