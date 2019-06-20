Make-A-Wish Comedy Show coming to Norway Savings Bank Arena

Headliner Dan Boulger has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO’s Aspen Comedy Show, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

The City of Auburn, Uncle Andy’s Digest, and Maine Event Comedy will present a Make-A-Wish Comedy Show on Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. at Auburn’s Norway Savings Bank Arena. Prior to the show, there will be a social hour and raffles in the mezzanine area. Admission is $25. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Maine.

This night of laughs will feature four talented comedians. Headliner Dan Boulger has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO’s Aspen Comedy Show, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He is a winner of the Boston Comedy Festival.

Brian Brinegar has three times been named Maine’s Best Comedian by the Portland Phoenix and has performed at the famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Mike Keegan is a regular performer at The Comic Strip Live, Dangerfield’s, and Greenwich Village Comedy Club in New York City.

And Ryan Gartley is a 20-year comedy veteran who has opened for Lenny Clarke and Jeff Dunham and performed everywhere from Las Vegas to Bangor.

“Maine Event Comedy is thrilled to provide the entertainment for this event,” said MEC founder Mark Turcotte. “My start in comedy began with a series of fundraising shows and the response was overwhelmingly positive. It is going to be an incredible evening.”

“We’re excited to be a part of the first comedy show ever at the Norway Savings Bank Arena,” said Jim Marston, owner of Uncle Andy’s Digest, LA Metro Magazine, and board member of Make-A- Wish Maine. “I’m proud of this community and their support of Make-A-Wish Maine and our work together to grant wishes to local children facing critical illnesses.”

“The City of Auburn and Norway Savings Bank Arena are excited to partner with Uncle Andy’s Digest and Maine Event Comedy,” said Marc Gosselin, Executive Director of Community Partnerships & Sports Tourism for the City of Auburn. “We are excited to showcase our venue for a unique event such as a comedy show, but even more excited to team up with community partners to raise money for such a great cause as Make-A-Wish Maine.”

This is an ages 21-plus show. Total seating capacity will be 500 guests, so get your tickets early by visiting www.norwaysavingsbankarena.com/shows.