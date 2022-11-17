Turkey Trot 4 Hope Returns on Thanksgiving Day in Norway

NORWAY, ME (October 31, 2022) — The fifth annual Turkey Trot 4 Hope Scenic 4 Mile Run or 1 Mile Run/Walk will be held Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, at 9am at the Norway Fire Station, 19 Danforth Street, Norway Our many sponsors this year have guaranteed that this will be a great event to benefit the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM). This is indeed a day of THANKS where individuals teams, businesses, and communities can support the work that the CRCofWM does.

You can register individually or as a team at raceroster.com/59121. Registration through October 31st is $25 and guarantees you a t-shirt. All Maine students K-12 can register for FREE, thanks to a very generous donor. November 1st registration increases to $30. We are fortunate this year to have Back40 doing our timing and announcing. At 10:15am there will be awards for the top runners as well as drawings for prizes for all participants.

You will receive a free T-shirt if you register by October 31st. There will be timing for runners, prizes and water stations throughout the course. Prizes will also be awarded to the highest fundraisers. Organizers also encourage anyone to join in the fun VIRTUALLY from November 20th – 27th anytime, anywhere, in support of the CRCofWM. Your route can be a favorite trail, a walk with your dog, a daily running route, or even a treadmill. If you run virtually, your T-shirts will be mailed to you and we would love to see where you chose to participate by posting on our Facebook page or #turkeytrot4hope.

“This is the signature fundraising event for Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine and this year we hope to have many more participants actively fundraising,” commented Gene Benner, committee co-chair. “We challenge each Turkey Trot 4 Hope participant to help us raise much needed funds to support people in western Maine affected by cancer.”

CRCofWM’s mission is to embrace anyone affected by cancer in a community that offers hope and caring through support, education and concepts in healthy living. CRCofWM offer one to one support, free wellness programs and classes, support groups, travel and food assistance, and comfort items to anyone impacted by cancer….because no one should face cancer alone. For more information www.crcofwm.org or 207-890-0329.

