AUGUSTA, ME — On Thursday, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, welcomed Dr. Joe Anderson, a pediatrician at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston and chair of Maine Providers for Gun Safety, to the State House as part of Health Care Advocacy Day.

“The doctors and nurses at Central Maine Medical Center, including Dr. Anderson, made an enormous difference on the tragic night of the Lewiston mass shooting, providing the treatment that enabled many of the victims to survive,” said Sen. Rotundo. “These providers are still there, at CMMC and in hospitals and facilities all over the state, making a difference and helping Mainers live their best lives. I have enormous gratitude for all the work they did on that night and continue to do to help these victims and the entire Lewiston community heal from this tragedy.”

Dr. Anderson was working at CMMC on October 25 when the shooting victims began to arrive. He and the hospital staff worked through the night to save as many lives as possible. The majority of the victims were taken to CMMC. The last of the surviving victims was discharged in December.

Sen. Peggy Rotundo and Dr. Joe Anderson in the Senate Chamber