Merrymaking at the Mill to feature holiday village

The opening reception of the detailed holiday village will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Museum L-A, 35 Canal St., Lewiston. Other festive activities and the museum’s gift shop will add to the Merrymaking at the Mill event. (Mary LaFontaine photo)

Museum L-A will display Mary and Richard LaFontaine’s

500-unit holiday village through the month of December with an opening

reception, Merrymaking at the Mill, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December

4, in the museum’s gallery. A $5 per person donation is suggested.

“This is truly a unique event, as in prior years the village was seen

only by family and friends. What a treat for all Museum L-A visitors

to have the opportunity to enjoy this spectacular holiday display,”

said Camden Martin, guest services coordinator.

Light refreshments, make your own holiday greeting cards and the

ambiance of the season will add to the festive spirit.

Additionally, visitors can take advantage of the museum’s unique gift

shop, so bring your shopping list. This year, the museum will be

offering a one-of-a-kind holiday ornament for sale.

These are also the final days of the “Footwear: From Function to

Fashion” shoe exhibit that has been so well received and was recently

featured on a segment of News Center Maine’s 207 show.

For more information about Museum L-A and its events and exhibits,

visit www.museumla.org or call 207-333-3881. The museum is located at

35 Canal Street in Lewiston.