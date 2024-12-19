L/A Senior College offers new classes for 2025

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME — Looking for something to keep you busy during the cold dark days of Winter? Lewiston Auburn Senior College is pleased to announce that our Catalog of courses/classes is now available for review. Click of this link https://lewiston-auburn-senior-college.coursestorm.com/browse to see what we will be offering. We have a variety of courses/classes, In Person, on ZOOM or a combination of both.

Want to learn more about the new Americans in Androscoggin County? What about the East Coast Greenway linking L-A and beyond? Do you like to eat? I know I do, and we have several programs on food available. Looking to discuss a book, check out Laura Sturgis’ course? Do you love to travel vicariously, there are several travel classes which will take you to a variety of interesting places? Come play games or learn about kilts, no, not quilts, kilts.

Registration begins January 1, 2025. If you have any questions, you can send an email to laseniorcollege@gmail.com or call 207-713-7266.”