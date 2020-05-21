Meservier and Associates to open new office in Auburn

Meservier and Associates, one of Maine’s top real estate agent teams, announces the opening of a new, independent company and a new office location in Auburn at 220 Main Street.

Sue Meservier, the owner, has been an Auburn based real estate broker since 1987. She sees this as the perfect opportunity to expand her 15-agent team with her own company and in a new modern and state of the art office. Formerly associated with another real estate firm, the new office will provide the needed space for the company to expand and add more agents. It will specifically provide collaborative and solitary work environments to support agent growth and success.

Sue Meservier and Meservier and Associates are well known throughout Androscoggin County for over 30 years of top sales results in residential real estate achieving top of the market sales positions for many years. Most important, Sue Meservier and Meservier and Associates is well known for their exemplary standard of service, proven real estate expertise, and attentive personal care of their clients’ needs.

“I am absolutely thrilled to open this new, independent real estate brokerage office. This is the realization of a personal dream and has been a long time coming. I see excellent growth opportunities in the future,” said Meservier.

“We have an excellent group of real estate professionals on the team and together we are poised to help buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals,” Meservier and Associates Top Producer, Tony Poulin commented.

The team will be joined at the location by one of the top-rated mortgage brokers in the state, Harbor One Mortgage. “We will truly be one-stop shopping providing expert real estate services to the community of Androscoggin county,” said Meservier.

“The building at 220 Main Street, Auburn will undergo immediate renovations. We expect to fully occupy the location within 3 months,” said Meservier. Temporary office space will be located at 79 Main Street in Auburn.

More information about Meservier and Associates is available at ?www.meservier.com.