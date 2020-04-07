Per Lewiston’s Acting City Engineer Jeff Beaule, in order to install a sewer manhole on Middle St near Main St as part of the Oak/Blake/Middle St utility project begun last year, the one-way portion of Middle St will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Traffic will be detoured to Park St. A two-way lane will be coned off and signed for vehicles to enter/exit the Oak Park building parking garage from the Oak St end. Parking lots for the Trolley Medical Bldg and Dingley Bldg can be accessed from Bates St. Work on Middle St will continue for several weeks in order to install a temporary water main and replace the cast iron water main by pipebursting but a lane for traffic will remain open during that work. The same process will take place on Blake St between Main St and Oak St during the same period.