Miss Moxie Pageant winners

Pictured here (l. to r., from front) are Lilith Surran, Antonella Jane Osnoe, Miranda Torrey, Delainy Gillis, Autumn Oxton, Erica Davis, and Alison Lee.

The Moxie Festival Committee has announced the winners of the recent Miss Moxie Pageant, the first held since the early 1990’s when the event was a staple of the annual festival. The winners across age categories were Junior Princess Lilith Surran (Gorham), Princess Antonella Jane Osnoe (Glenburn), Pre-Teen Miranda Torrey (Lisbon), Junior Teen Delainy Gillis (Glenburn), Teen Autumn Oxton (Nobleboro), Miss Erica Davis (Harpswell), and Ms. Alison Lee (Augusta).

The winners will participate in the Moxie Festival Parade and other festival activities. The event was emceed by the current Ms. Southern Maine, Jennifer Hinkley. The judges were Julie-Ann Baumer, Meaghan O’Leary, and Keri Bojarsk. The contestants were judged on a number of categories, including personal interviews.

Celebrating Maine’s official soft drink, the Moxie Festival always takes place in Lisbon on the second weekend in July. Mark your calendars for July 12 through 14. For more information, including a complete events schedule, see www.moxiefestival.com.