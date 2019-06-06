Auburn Memorial Day Parade, Art Show winners

People’s Choice 1st Place: “Lewiston Falls Academy,” by Anita Poulin

The City of Auburn has announced the prize winners from its Memorial Day Parade and first annual “Art in the Park” juried art show. Winners in all categories received cash prizes in recognition of their achievement.

The prize winners from the Memorial Day Parade were:

Best in Show: 1st Place – Co A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry; 2nd Place – Community Little Theater; 3rd Place – American Legion Post 153.

Best Band: the Riverwalk Blues Festival/Continental Shake Down.

Best Commercial Entry: 1st Place – Roundabout Farm Miniatures; 2nd Place – Cote Crane; 3rd Place – Community Credit Union.

Best Nonprofit Entry: 1st Place – Co A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry; 2nd Place – Community Little Theater; 3rd Place – American Legion Post 153.

Best School Entry: 1st Place – Auburn School Department; 2nd Place -Franklin School.

Best Team: 1st Place – Auburn Cheering; 2nd Place – Auburn Special Olympics; 3rd Place – Red Eddies Football Team.

The prize winners from the “Art in the Park” juried art show were:

Judges’ Selections: 1st Place – “Time Makes Fools of Us All,” by Ryan Kohler; 2nd Place – “In the Light of Day,” by Peter Yesis; 3rd Place – “Morning Walk,” by Richard Seger; Honorable Mention – “Taking a Long Look,” by Arthur Schaefer.

People’s Choice: 1st Place – “Lewiston Falls Academy,” by Anita Poulin; 2nd Place – “Second Trumpet,” by Richard Seger; 3rd Place – “Time Makes Fools of Us All,” by Ryan Kohler; Honorable Mention – “Waiting for Daddy,” by Norma Warden.

Best of Auburn: “AuburnPublic Library,” by Tegan Lake.

Mayor’s Choice: “Paws,” by JInger Duryea.

Details on other upcoming sesquicentennial events in Auburn can be found at www.auburn150.com.