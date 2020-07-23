Modern Woodmen matching gift to CLT

The L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) received a contribution of two thousand, five hundred dollars earlier this month from the Modern Woodmen of America Matching Funds Campaign. The gift was made in support of the very successful online silent auction that CLT held in June. Financial Representative Mike Courtemanche from the Modern Woodmen Lewiston office noted that “as a fraternal company, we help the community in many different ways. One of our more popular programs is our matching funds program, which is meant to get us into the community, help raise money and strengthen the community.” Courtemanche is pictured at right presenting the “big check” to Jennifer Groover, vice president of the CLT Board of Directors.