Patricia A. Scherle

St. Mary’s Health System recently welcomed Patricia A. Scherle as its Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. Pat will lead St. Mary’s nursing staff as well as oversee the implementation and coordination of programs and initiatives to ensure patients consistently receive the very best clinical care.

“I was pleased to welcome Pat, who has extensive experience working in mid-sized hospitals and medical centers, to our health system and nursing team,” said Katherine Bechtold, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Covenant Health. “She has an excellent track record of improving both patient and staff experiences. I look forward to her contributions in expanding St. Mary’s reputation in the community for exemplary care.”

“I’m honored to serve the St. Mary’s nursing team and clinical teams, as well as the community, to ensure we’re always striving to improve the quality, safety and delivery of patient care,” said Scherle. “Our ultimate goal is to reinforce St. Mary’s standard for clinical excellence, which will directly impact positive patient outcomes.”

Prior to joining Covenant Health, Scherle was the Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., a 148-bed non-profit community teaching hospital. Her tenure at Tower Health | Community Health Systems, which includes Chestnut Hill Hospital, spanned 10 years in various leadership roles at multiple hospitals.

Scherle holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice (DNP) from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa. and earned her Master’s in Healthcare Administration (MHA) from Widener University in Chester, Pa. She is also a Nurse Executive Advanced – Board Certified (NEA-BC) as well as a registered nurse (RN).