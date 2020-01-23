Museum L-A’s newest exhibit: “All work and No Play”

Opening January 30, Museum L-A’s newest gallery exhibit,

“All Work and No Play”, delves into a grim part of America’s

industrial labor history. The exhibit explores the historic use of

children as laborers in industries such as textile mills, sardine

canneries, and family farms throughout the state of Maine, in an

effort to understand how child labor became a widespread issue in the

United States. By using information about the working conditions of

these young workers and the decades of labor reform, the museum will

present a well-rounded understanding of the subject rather than place

blame on the industries described.

Child labor has been a consistent topic for educational tours at the

museum since its opening. Many teachers, especially those with younger

students, request that their tours provide information about

children’s roles in textile mill operations as a way to open the eyes

of newer generations and highlight how different their way of life is

compared to that of their ancestors. The museum has created numerous

lesson plans and educational materials relating to this topic, but

this is the first time a full-scale exhibition will be installed in

the gallery to showcase the experiences of this underrepresented

sector of the workforce.

“With the negative connotation of the use of child labor in textile

mills in other parts of the country and the world, visitors to the

museum often ask about whether or not children worked at the Bates

Mill,” Emma Sieh, Museum L-A’s collections and exhibits coordinator

explains. “We thought it was time to address this difficult topic and

help our visitors understand the reality of what it was like to be a

child laborer historically, in the hopes of starting new and important

discussions about its practice today.”

The new exhibition was curated not only to reflect on the use of child

labor in the Lewiston-Auburn area, but on its use in industries

throughout Maine. Photographs and collections from six historical

organizations with locations throughout the state will be featured as

a way to share each region’s labor history during Maine’s Bicentennial

year. The original Lewis Hine photographs taken at the turn of the

century to persuade the American public to abolish the practice of

child labor and historian Joe Manning’s genealogical research into the

identities of the children in those photographs as part of his ongoing

Lewis Hine Project will also be featured. “These photographs were

crucial to changing social attitude and enacting child labor laws in

our country,” notes Audrey Thomson, executive director of Museum L-A.

The public is invited to attend the free opening reception for the

exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30. Visitors will be able to

explore the exhibit and enjoy light refreshments.

“All Work and No Play” will be on display in the Museum L-A gallery

through mid-June 2020. Prior to the closing of the exhibition, the

museum will host a capstone event as a place to discuss and understand

how the use of child labor historically can still affect popular

opinion about its worldwide use today.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in

Lewiston, Maine. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special

tour requests and large group tours outside of these hours are

available by appointment. For more information, please contact info@museumla.org or call 207-333-3881.

Emma Sieh, collections and exhibits coordinator at

Museum L-A, installs one of the reproduction photographs of children

working in the textile mills in the gallery for the upcoming child

labor exhibit “All Work and No Play” that opens January 30. The

reproduction is on loan from the USM Franco American Collection.