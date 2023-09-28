Need help for addiction recovery?
LEWISTON, ME (September 22, 2023) – In the face of a mounting opioid crisis that continues to claim lives across America, the Lewiston Area Public Health Committee (LAPHC) is proud to announce the third annual Rally for Recovery, occurring on Sat., Sep. 30, from 11 AM to 2 PM at Kennedy Park, 120 Park St. This crucial event serves as a beacon of hope and a valuable resource for individuals and families impacted by substance use.
The opioid crisis continues to devastate families and communities across the nation. Recent statistics reveal that opioid-related deaths in America have reached alarming levels, underscoring the urgent need for awareness, recovery support, and education. In 2022, 716 people died from drug overdoses in Maine alone, according to Maine Attorney General/Maine Behavioral Health overdose statistics. That’s a significant increase from the 631 overdose deaths reported across the state during 2021.
LAPHC continues to be concerned about the number of opioid related deaths throughout the nation, and, as such, has partnered with over 30 agencies that have a heart for recovery. The Sep. 30 free event is for those struggling with addiction, those in recovery for addiction, those who have lost a loved one to addiction, those seeking help for addiction, and those who are providing support for a loved one.
“Again this year, we are hosting Rally for Recovery in hopes that we can maintain traction on the importance of awareness, recovery supports, and education,” said Lewiston City Councilor Stephanie Gelinas, Chair of the Lewiston Area Public Health Committee. “Our goal is to help save lives, and we urge the community to join us on Sep. 30.”
During the event, those sharing their recovery journey will be River Banks, Nicole Lemay, Skye McKennon, Jennifer Scruggs, and Todd Wilson. Jaelyn Williams will share a family experience, and Amran Osman of Generational Noor will focus on changing the narrative regarding substance use, mental health, and resources needed within the immigrant and BIPOC communities, to include removing the shame often associated with a recovery journey. The event will conclude with Catherine Ryder, the Executive Director of Tri-County Mental Health, sharing a mother’s perspective of losing a child to substance use disorder.
Musical performances will be provided by guitarist/soloist Paul Beiaster and Crosstones, a Bates College student acapella group.
Invaluable information and resources from the following organizations will be available during the event:
A Hand’s Up
Ad Care Educational Institute/Maine Council on Problem Gambling
Adult Corrections Program
Alchemize Coach
Androscoggin Healthcare & Hospice Community Care Team
Avalon Counseling Services
Aware Recovery
Better Life Partners
Blue Sky Counseling
Celebrate Recovery
Generational Noor
Groups Recover Together
Healthy Androscoggin
Journey Magazine
Liberty Bay Recovery
Maine Community
Maine General Harm Reduction
Maine Inside Out
Maine Re-entry Network
Naranon
Operation You Matter
Recovery Connections of Maine
Recovery Friendly Workplace LA Steering Committee
Red Cross
Savida Health
Second Chances
St. Mary’s Behavioral Health
St. Mary’s Nutrition Center
Strengthen LA
Tri-County Mental Health
In addition, Narcan will be provided on site, as well as instructional use provided by Megan Parks, Senior Clinician of Behavioral Health at St. Mary’s Healthcare System—both free of charge. The Red Cross will also provide free first aid kits.
Pathway Vineyard Church will provide free bag lunches, and Recovery Connections of Maine will barbeque free hot dogs and hamburgers. Free water donated from Poland Spring and free drinks/treats from Starbucks, Italian Bakery, and an Angel’s Wing will also be available.
“I am so pleased that Rally for Recovery will again provide resources, networking, compassion, and support to those impacted by a loved one’s addiction and to those on or seeking the journey to recovery,” said Mayor Carl L. Sheline.