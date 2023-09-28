Need help for addiction recovery?

LEWISTON, ME (September 22, 2023) – In the face of a mounting opioid crisis that continues to claim lives across America, the Lewiston Area Public Health Committee (LAPHC) is proud to announce the third annual Rally for Recovery, occurring on Sat., Sep. 30, from 11 AM to 2 PM at Kennedy Park, 120 Park St. This crucial event serves as a beacon of hope and a valuable resource for individuals and families impacted by substance use.

The opioid crisis continues to devastate families and communities across the nation. Recent statistics reveal that opioid-related deaths in America have reached alarming levels, underscoring the urgent need for awareness, recovery support, and education. In 2022, 716 people died from drug overdoses in Maine alone, according to Maine Attorney General/Maine Behavioral Health overdose statistics. That’s a significant increase from the 631 overdose deaths reported across the state during 2021.

LAPHC continues to be concerned about the number of opioid related deaths throughout the nation, and, as such, has partnered with over 30 agencies that have a heart for recovery. The Sep. 30 free event is for those struggling with addiction, those in recovery for addiction, those who have lost a loved one to addiction, those seeking help for addiction, and those who are providing support for a loved one.

“Again this year, we are hosting Rally for Recovery in hopes that we can maintain traction on the importance of awareness, recovery supports, and education,” said Lewiston City Councilor Stephanie Gelinas, Chair of the Lewiston Area Public Health Committee. “Our goal is to help save lives, and we urge the community to join us on Sep. 30.”

During the event, those sharing their recovery journey will be River Banks, Nicole Lemay, Skye McKennon, Jennifer Scruggs, and Todd Wilson. Jaelyn Williams will share a family experience, and Amran Osman of Generational Noor will focus on changing the narrative regarding substance use, mental health, and resources needed within the immigrant and BIPOC communities, to include removing the shame often associated with a recovery journey. The event will conclude with Catherine Ryder, the Executive Director of Tri-County Mental Health, sharing a mother’s perspective of losing a child to substance use disorder.

Musical performances will be provided by guitarist/soloist Paul Beiaster and Crosstones, a Bates College student acapella group.

Invaluable information and resources from the following organizations will be available during the event:

A Hand’s Up

Ad Care Educational Institute/Maine Council on Problem Gambling

Adult Corrections Program

Alchemize Coach

Androscoggin Healthcare & Hospice Community Care Team

Avalon Counseling Services

Aware Recovery

Better Life Partners

Blue Sky Counseling

Celebrate Recovery

Generational Noor

Groups Recover Together

Healthy Androscoggin

Journey Magazine

Liberty Bay Recovery

Maine Community

Maine General Harm Reduction

Maine Inside Out

Maine Re-entry Network

Naranon

Operation You Matter

Recovery Connections of Maine

Recovery Friendly Workplace LA Steering Committee

Red Cross

Savida Health

Second Chances

St. Mary’s Behavioral Health

St. Mary’s Nutrition Center

Strengthen LA

Tri-County Mental Health

In addition, Narcan will be provided on site, as well as instructional use provided by Megan Parks, Senior Clinician of Behavioral Health at St. Mary’s Healthcare System—both free of charge. The Red Cross will also provide free first aid kits.

Pathway Vineyard Church will provide free bag lunches, and Recovery Connections of Maine will barbeque free hot dogs and hamburgers. Free water donated from Poland Spring and free drinks/treats from Starbucks, Italian Bakery, and an Angel’s Wing will also be available.

“I am so pleased that Rally for Recovery will again provide resources, networking, compassion, and support to those impacted by a loved one’s addiction and to those on or seeking the journey to recovery,” said Mayor Carl L. Sheline.