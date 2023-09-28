Spirits of the Pine Tree State with LPL

LEWISTON, ME (September 21, 2023) — The Lewiston Public Library will host Roxie Zwicker, author of Maine Book of the Dead: Graveyard Legends and Lore, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, starting at 5 pm in The Jeanne Couture Room on the first floor. This is a free and public program.

Join Maine’s Mystery Maven, Roxie Zwicker for a search of the legends and ghosts of the Pine Tree State. Follow the peaceful dirt roads to long-forgotten ghost stories, you’ll hear superstitions from some of the quaint, small towns and learn of unusual occurrences that still can’t be explained today. Find out some of the best places to explore intriguing graveyards with a spirited past, haunted hollows, and the many mysteries of Maine lighthouses during this virtual journey. Featuring beautiful photography and video clips, these stories come to life, and they may keep you awake at night.

Roxie Zwicker has been hosting haunted tours since 1994 and is the author of 9 books on New England history and folklore, her company New England Curiosities is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and she is also the hostess of the podcast, Wicked Curious.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street and Lisbon Street. More information on Wednesday’s presentation is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.