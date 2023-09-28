Safe Voices plans vigil to recognize domestic violence

Lewiston, ME (September 18, 2023) — October is Domestic Violence Action Month, and Safe Voices will be holding a vigil in Lewiston on Monday, Oct. 2 to honor those who have experienced domestic abuse and violence. The vigil is held annually to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic abuse and violence, offer hope to those still facing abuse, and support those who have survived.

The candlelit vigil will start at 6pm and will be held in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon Street. It will include guest speakers from the community, survivor stories, and a remembrance ceremony. All are invited to attend and show their support. Domestic abuse and violence are community issues, representing danger not just to those who live through abuse but to the community at large. Safe Voices invites friends and neighbors to join together to show that the effort to end abuse must also be a community one.

For more information about this or other Safe Voices events, please contact Safe Voices’ program manager of community engagement Alyssa Coyne at acoyne@safevoices.org or 207-795-6744 ex. 204.

Safe Voices is the domestic abuse and sex trafficking resource center serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties. Last year, the agency worked with over 2,000 unique survivors in these counties to help them safety plan, access shelter, work with civil and legal advocates, and work through emergent crises as well as the ongoing, long-term effects of domestic abuse and sex trafficking. The agency has been doing this work in Maine since 1977. Those experiencing or impacted by domestic abuse and needing to reach out should call the agency’s 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.