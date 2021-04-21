New additions to Fontaine Family office

From Fontaine Family

AUBURN – Megan Trundy, Melissa Guimond, and Rachel Grignon recently joined the team at the Auburn location of the Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader.

Megan Trundy

Trundy grew up in Poland and attended Edward Little High School in Auburn. She continued her education at Andover College, graduating with an associate degree in legal studies.

Megan Trundy (Photo courtesy of Fontaine Family)

She realized her love of helping people while working first as a paralegal and then an admissions representative at Kaplan University. She has been in direct sales the past 10 years and most recently worked as an office administrator for a local law firm in Auburn.

Trundy now lives on a farm in Minot with her husband, Adam, a second-generation farm owner; two sons, Jacob and Samuel;, two dogs; and two cats. In her free time, Megan enjoys outdoor summer activities, traveling with family, kayaking and reading.

Her work experience will help her provide clients with personal attention, while guiding them through the entire real estate process. She can be reached at the Auburn location at (207) 577-7550 or megantrundy@fontaineteam.com.

Melissa Guimond

Guimond grew up in Sabattus and attended Oak Hill High School. She then continued her education at University of the Arts, graduating with a Major in Dance. She instilled her love of teaching at The Dance Center in Auburn as a dance instructor and choreographer. To continue helping others, she also worked as a Massage Therapist at Family Chiropractic Center in Lewiston.

Melissa Guimond (Photo courtesy of Fontaine Family)

Guimond lives in Sabattus with her four children – two of whom are twins – a dog and five chickens. In her free time, she enjoys dancing, biking, running and gardening.

She will be working out of the Auburn location and can be reached at (207) 577-0918 or melissaguimond@fontaineteam.com.

Rachel Grignon

Grignon grew up in Wilton and attended Mount Blue High School in Farmington. She continued her education at University of Maine, completing her studies with a Bachelors in Elementary Education.

Rachel Grignon (Photo courtesy of Fontaine Family)

She is currently the General Manager of the Orono Trampoline Park and oversees everything from hiring, HR, event planning and interacting with customers. Through this job, she has developed a passion for serving people in her community and provided the opportunity to open new locations throughout New England for the company.

Grignon lives in Sidney with her husband, who is her childhood best friend, and a dog named Bentley who was born on their wedding day! They bought their first house together in April and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in June.

She looks forward to providing buyers with personal attention, while guiding them through the entire real estate process. She will be working out of the Auburn location and can be reached at (207)779-6731 or rachel@fontaineteam.com.

Fontaine Family

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is a team of licensed real estate professionals dedicated to focusing on the client. Fontaine was awarded 2019 Maine Family Business of the Year, voted Best Real Estate Company in the Greater Lewiston/Auburn Area and Greater Portland Area, recognized by Real Trends as a 2019 America’s Top 250 Real Estate Team and published in the Wall Street Journal in the Top 250 Real Estate Professionals ranking in the top ½ of 1% of Realtors outperforming 99.9% of the nation’s Realtors.

The Fontaine Family Team serves Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset counties locations at 336 Center Street in Auburn and 432 US Route One in Scarborough.

For more information visit BrendaFontaine.com or call (207) 784-3800 or (207) 289-3830.