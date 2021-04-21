From Portland Diocese

LEWISTON – Every spring, the pre-kindergarteners at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus participate in a Hop-a-Thon to raise money for a local charity.

This year, picking the recipient turned out to be a small and easy leap.

“After learning about seniors in our community who struggle with food insecurity, we chose SeniorsPlus’ Meals on Wheels program,” said Kristine Fox, a pre-kindergarten teacher at St. Dom’s. “Our little saints chose this organization in hopes of helping the seniors in need. It is a crisis that is often overlooked and has become even more profound during the pandemic.”

A group of the pre-k hoppers who participated in the 2021 Spring Hop-a-Thon at Saint Dominic Academy in Lewiston show the check for the $840 they raised to support Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus in Lewiston. (Photo courtesy of Portland Diocese)

After weeks of gathering sponsors and filling out pledge sheets, the pre-k students got their legs ready for a morning of hopping fun.

“For two minutes, the children hopped, rested, marched, and cheered along to music,” said Fox. “Each participant averaged over 100 hops!”

In a matter of minutes, the students raised $840 for the program.

“This very special event ended with a cheer for our hoppers and a prayer for those we were honoring,” said Fox. “We are so grateful for the support of our pre-kindergarten families and friends.”

“It’s never too early for children to learn about empathy, volunteering, and philanthropy,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, CEO and President of SeniorsPlus, “and it definitely helps to have boundless energy to put to good work. Many thanks to all the hoppers!”

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 19,000 individuals and fields 200,000 phone inquiries.