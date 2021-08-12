New art on display at CMMC

From WHA

LEWISTON – The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is now displaying the photography of Richard Plourde and the art of Sarah Martin.

‘West Pitch Winter’, a photograph by Richard Plourde, is on display at Central Maine Medical Center as part of the Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery. (Photo courtesy of WHA)

A resident of Lewiston, Plourde has had a lifelong passion for being artistically creative. The former Art Director for the Geiger owned, Lewiston-based publication, “Farmers’ Almanac”, he designed each annual edition. More recently, Richard volunteered his creative skills to create an engaging new web site for the Androscoggin Historical Society, subsequently being awarded “Volunteer of the Year” by the Society for his efforts. He has become locally known for his stunning photos of Lewiston-Auburn highlighting popular locations and iconic structures; several of his photos can be seen promoting the city, events, and economic development.

Martin’s interest in acrylic painting began four years ago when she found painting lessons on You-tube by Cinnamon Cooney who is often known as the Art Sherpa. This was just before her diagnosis of MS. In painting whimsical scenery and abstract art, “I have used painting as a form of therapy to help me cope with the ups and downs of my illness”.

‘Bear’ by Sarah Martin is one of the works on display at Central Maine Medical Center as part of the Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery. (Photo courtesy of WHA)

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. As a result of the hospital safety precautions due to the pandemic, the art gallery is only available for viewing for staff, patients, and their designated visitors at this time. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.