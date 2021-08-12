Two businesses sweeten deal for contest

From LA Metro Chamber

LEWISTON – With just under two weeks remaining before the JumpstartME contest deadline, two businesses have sweetened the prize package for one future Lewiston Downtown Business District operation.

Local architectural firm Platz Associates has offered their services to the contest winner, and Dojo Digital will be contributing a website, domain, hosting and emails for the first year. Platz Associates and Dojo Digital join Rinck Advertising, Skelton, Taintor & Abbott, Austin Associates, the Downtown Lewiston Association, LA Metro Chamber, and Androscoggin Network Builders in a combined grand prize package value of more than $80,000.

The Downtown Lewiston Association along with the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce earlier this year launched JumpstartME: a competition to attract high quality, viable businesses to the Lewiston Downtown Business District. Aimed at businesses in the food and beverage industry, the competition aimed at established and startup businesses alike has a deadline fast approaching.

“This is one of the things about Lewiston that I really love – a commitment of our existing local businesses large and small to bettering our community.” said Michael Dostie, President of the Downtown Lewiston Association. “We knew a big challenge with launching this competition was going to be the timing as we slowly emerge from the pandemic; too soon and businesses wouldn’t be confident patrons would be ready, but too late and we’d miss the opportunity. From the interest in applicants and other community businesses coming forward to enhance the grand prize package, I’d say we hit the nail on the head for timing. It’s an exciting relief.”

Indeed, the contest has more than 20 serious competitors join the two info sessions held to date, with 5 applicants submitting well ahead of the Aug. 15 deadline.

The LA Metro Chamber, who is administering the contest, has already extended 3 invitations to Phase 2, notifying applicants with additional details regarding the location at 120 Lisbon Street. Tours of the open concept, street level location will occur for successful Phase 1 applicants in mid-August.

“We are excited by not only the interest we have seen, but the quality of applicants and diversity of businesses submitting to the contest”, said LA Metro Chamber President + CEO, Shanna Cox. “While we won’t know the winner for a bit more than a month, the contest has already met the key goals of increasing awareness of the district to businesses and investors alike, as well as building a strong prize package from generous local businesses invested in seeing new businesses in the district succeed. It speaks volumes about what any business owner in the district can expect for local support.”

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through Aug. 15.

Applicants meeting the criteria will be invited to apply to the second phase, which has a Sept. 3 deadline.

The LA Metro Chamber will host an open support session for phase 1 and 2 applicants at the Chamber, 415 Lisbon Street, Lewiston from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday.

Questions may be directed to info@lametrochamber.com.

The full application, overview, criteria, and FAQ’s are available at https://lametrochamber.com/jumpstartme/

An organization of community-minded businesses that serves Lewiston, Auburn, and surrounding communities, the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is an engine for economic vitality and enhanced quality of life. Through issues advocacy, workforce development, and professional networking, the LA Metro Chamber helps business and community build, lead, and thrive. (lametrochamber.com)

An organization committed to positioning the Downtown Lewiston Commercial Area as the cultural and economic heart of the region, the Downtown Lewiston Association’s membership includes the business community, non-profit organizations, residents, and friends of downtown who share a collective vision for a vibrant and dynamic downtown in Lewiston. They achieve their vision through collaborative advocacy efforts, marketing their distinctive assets, fostering economic development, expanding cultural offerings, and promoting community-based events.