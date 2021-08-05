New artistic director at Maine Music Society

From MMS

LEWISTON – The Maine Music Society recently announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Nickerson as its new Artistic Director.

Dr. Nickerson, or “Rick” as he prefers to be called, is planning a variety of stirring performances for the 2021-22 concert season.

Rick presently serves as Director of Choral Activities at Windham High School in Windham, a position he has held for 34 years. He is a highly-qualified musician with degrees in choral conducting as well as experience in orchestral conducting.

Dr. Richard “Rick” Nickerson has joined the Maine Music Society as its new Artistic Director. (Photo courtesy of MMS)

A frequent guest conductor and clinician, he has made numerous guest appearances in the United States, Canada and Europe. He served as the Artistic Director of the Boy Singers of Maine from 2001-2009 and as Chorus Conductor for the “Magic of Christmas” with the Portland Symphony Orchestra from 2007-2014. His choirs have performed for many dignitaries, including 3 U.S. Presidents.

Dr. Nickerson has received numerous awards, including Maine Music Educator of the Year, Maine Distinguished Choral Director of the Year and runner up for Maine Teacher of the Year. In January 2009, he was recognized by Choral Director magazine as one of its “Choral Directors of Note”. In December 2016, he was named as a Top-10 finalist for the Music Educator Grammy Award. He has held many professional offices including 2 terms as President of the Maine chapter of the American Choral Directors Association.

Dr. Nickerson and his wife, Linda, live in Windham and have four grown children.

His opening concert will be “A Season of Celebration”, to be performed on Dec. 11 and 12 at the Gendron Franco Center.

The Maine Music Society has performed in venues all around Central Maine, and has recently found a home base at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. This beautifully-renovated space, formerly St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, provides a venue that is both rewarding for performers and comfortable for audience members.

For more information visit www.mainemusicsociety.org