New director for Museum L-A

From Museum L-A

LEWISTON – Rachel Ferrante, a staff member of the Metropolitan Museum in New York for 10 years, will become executive director of Museum L-A, succeeding Audrey Thomson on Sept. 7.

Ferrante, 33, is an art and visual culture graduate of Bates College and has recently moved to Maine with her family. She is currently an exhibition manager at the Met Museum, with earlier stints in the Met’s marketing department and its office of the director. She holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Margaret Craven, board chair of Museum L-A, said, “This is a pivotal moment in the history of Museum L-A. Our Board is convinced Rachel Ferrante is the best person to help lead a transformational capital campaign that will shape, guide and create outstanding programming and visitor experiences, and develop a community gathering place to celebrate accomplishments while providing inspiration for the future.”

“It’s been an honor to lead this very special museum,” said Thomson. “I know that the community will continue to support Museum L-A because the work that we do is so important. History is integral to this region’s identity, and the museum is the caretaker of that history. Please join me in welcoming Rachel Ferrante.”

Ferrante said, “Museum L-A is already a critical community asset, but the Board, staff and I are determined to make it a jewel of our area. I could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead. I went to college in Lewiston, and I met my husband here. I began my career as an intern at the Bates College Museum. We have long felt that Maine was the place to raise our family and are thrilled to be returning to do that.”

Currently in a temporary location in the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston, Museum L-A (MuseumLA.org) is dedicated to the industrial and community history of Lewiston-Auburn and surrounding areas.

Since 2004, the Museum has evolved from a single focus on textile mills to a dedicated community museum serving as an extended classroom, welcoming tourists, celebrating heritage, fostering innovation and spurring economic growth, all as a key contributor to and catalyst for civic, cultural and economic revitalization.

The museum owns a 2.5-acre site on the banks of the Downtown Riverfront Island of Lewiston at which the rehabilitation of a former textile mill and creation of a new addition is planned.

The Museum recently re-opened from its pandemic hiatus. Current visiting hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.