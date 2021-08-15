Best and worst states to have a baby

Maine ranks #15 overall

With the average birth costing around $4,500 for mothers with insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.



To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.



Best States to Have a Baby Worst States to Have a Baby 1. Massachusetts 42. North Carolina 2. Minnesota 43. Georgia 3. District of Columbia 44. West Virginia 4. New Hampshire 45. Oklahoma 5. Vermont 46. Nevada 6. North Dakota 47. Arkansas 7. Connecticut 48. Louisiana 8. Washington 49. South Carolina 9. New York 50. Alabama 10. Hawaii 51. Mississippi

Source: WalletHub