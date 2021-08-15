FREE e-scribe now!

Best and worst states to have a baby

August 15, 2021 | Author

Maine ranks #15 overall

With the average birth costing around $4,500 for mothers with insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.  
 

Best States to Have a BabyWorst States to Have a Baby
1. Massachusetts42. North Carolina
2. Minnesota43. Georgia
3. District of Columbia44. West Virginia
4. New Hampshire45. Oklahoma
5. Vermont46. Nevada
6. North Dakota47. Arkansas
7. Connecticut48. Louisiana
8. Washington49. South Carolina
9. New York50. Alabama
10. Hawaii51. Mississippi

Source: WalletHub

