Best and worst states to have a baby
Maine ranks #15 overall
With the average birth costing around $4,500 for mothers with insurance, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost, health care accessibility and baby-friendliness. The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
|Best States to Have a Baby
|Worst States to Have a Baby
|1. Massachusetts
|42. North Carolina
|2. Minnesota
|43. Georgia
|3. District of Columbia
|44. West Virginia
|4. New Hampshire
|45. Oklahoma
|5. Vermont
|46. Nevada
|6. North Dakota
|47. Arkansas
|7. Connecticut
|48. Louisiana
|8. Washington
|49. South Carolina
|9. New York
|50. Alabama
|10. Hawaii
|51. Mississippi
Source: WalletHub