Tom Jessen works on a display at LA Arts Gallery, 221 Lisbon St., of his work called Play, which is part of the next Art Walk L/A on Friday, Aug. 27. (Photo by Gary Stallsworth)

From LA Arts

LEWISTON – The next Art Walk L/A begins at 5 pm on Friday, Aug. 27, with in-person arts experiences downtown and live music at the Simard-Payne amphitheater.

Also part of the evening is an artist reception at LA Arts, a new fiction reading at Lewiston Public Library, and a community drawing event in Dufresne Plaza.

Events

– 5-7 pm: LA Arts hosts an opening reception for Tom Jessen:Play, 221 Lisbon St.

– 5-7 pm: L/A Community Acupuncture hosts Gerald Walsh: Imaginal Vision and birdfood, a collaborative ceramics exhibit, 223 Lisbon St.

local author and Lewiston High School teacher J. G. Breerwood will read from his novel, “Sinking Dixie” at the Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St., from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, during the next Art Walk L/A event. (Photo courtesy of LA Arts)

– 5-6 pm: Lewiston Public Library hosts a reading by local author and Lewiston High School teacher J. G. Breerwood from his novel, “Sinking Dixie.” 200 Lisbon St.

– 5-6 pm: Sketchy Friends. All ages drawing event! Bring a chair and drawing materials. Dufresne Plaza

Art Downtown

Look for artist displays along Lisbon Street and in Dufresne Plaza, Lewiston.

And check out these visual arts spaces:

– The Studio, 291 Lisbon St. Reception for artist Grayling Cunningham and friends

– L/A Community Acupuncture, 223 Lisbon St. Gerald Walsh: Imaginal Vision, plus birdfood

– LA Arts Gallery, 221 Lisbon St. Tom Jessen: Play

– Kimball Street Studios, 191 Lisbon St. Artist Richard William Blanchard

– Rinck Advertising, 113 Lisbon St. Artist Roderick Dew

– Auburn Riverwalk Storyboards. LA Arts presents a series of historical maps and images mainly sourced from the collection of the Auburn Public Library.

– Gritty McDuff’s, 68 Main St., Auburn. Artist Bryce Cloutier

Music in the Parks

The LA Arts Music in the Parks Concert runs from 7-10 p.m., with live music at the Simard-Payne Park amphitheater

performed by local artists Jenny Lou Drew, Rumple, and Chris Robley.

Online Art

LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee present the 2021 Art Walk Artists online gallery.

Artists and artisans included on this page each have works for sale; please support them with your purchases!

Visual artists and artisans can register free and we’ll share your work on this web page throughout the season. 100% of art sale proceeds go to artists and makers.

Sponsors

Art Walk LA and all LA Arts programs would not be possible without the generous support of community

partners including Community Arts Champion and Advocate sponsors Acadia Insurance, Austin Associates, P.A., Bates

College, Baxter Brewing Co., Berman & Simmons, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston, Liberty Mutual, the Sun Journal as well as the Davis Family Foundation, Maine Arts Commission, Maine Community Foundation, the New England Foundation for the Arts, the Onion Foundation, and the Ladd Foundation.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts.

LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community.

Learn more at www.laarts.org.