From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON – Nomination papers for Lewiston municipal office are available for pick up and circulation by prospective candidates.

Available positions include Mayor, seven City Council seats and eight School Committee seats.

The City Council has one representative from each of the seven city wards serving on the Council.

The School Committee has one representative from each ward as well as one at-large position available. All positions are for a two-year term of office that begins on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

All candidates must be at least 20 years old and must be registered voters of Lewiston.

Candidates for Mayor must submit nomination papers signed by not less than 100 nor more than 200 qualified voters of Lewiston. Persons interested in the at-large seat on the School Committee must submit completed nomination papers signed by not less than 50 nor more than 100 qualified voters of Lewiston. Candidates for all other positions must submit nomination papers signed by not less than 50 nor more than 100 qualified voters of the respective ward.

Per the City Charter, all candidates for the position of Mayor must have registered and qualified to vote on or prior to March 3, 2021.

Residents interested in running for the School Committee At Large position must have registered and qualified to vote on or prior to June 3, 2021.

Candidates for all other positions must have registered and qualified to vote in their respective ward on or before June 3, 2021.

Completed nomination papers must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, Sept. 3 by 4:30pm. All candidates are requested to file their nomination papers early in order to provide sufficient time to obtain additional signatures if necessary. The municipal election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Nomination papers may be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office located on the second floor of City Hall. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

More information and the Candidate Instructions are available on the Election page of the City’s website at http://bitly.ws/cNye.

Questions regarding the procedures for nomination papers or the municipal election process may be directed to the Clerk’s Office at 513-3124.