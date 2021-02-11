Nursing Endowment Scholarship created

From Androscoggin

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) recently announced the creation of the Julie Shackley Memorial Scholarship Endowment for Nursing Education, for Androscoggin employees who wish to pursue or advance their professional education in nursing.

Two applicants will be awarded each year. Scholarship amounts will be $2,000 each, distributed $1,000 per semester.

The nursing scholarship is named in memory of Julie Shackley, RN, MSN, who served as the President and CEO at Androscoggin from 2005 to 2016. She died last year after a long illness.

An educational scholarship for Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice employees was recently created in memory of former Androscoggin President and CEO Julie Shackley, seen here in a photograph from several years ago, who died last year after a long illness. (Photo courtesy of Androscoggin)

A clinician at heart, Shackley spent many years caring for patients, practicing primarily in home health care and hospice, and was a catalyst for the first Hospice House in Maine. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1980, and earned a Master’s of Science in Nursing in 1997, both at the University of Southern Maine.

She was an advocate for quality and professional development and worked for several years at Androscoggin as the supervisor of Staff Development before ascending to executive leadership.

Current Androscoggin President and CEO, Kenneth Albert, RN, Esq. said, “The endowment scholarship honors Julie Shackley’s commitment to the nursing profession. It further honors the education and skill necessary to provide high quality health care at home.”

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. It has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine since 2006. To learn more about Androscoggin, visit www.androcoggin.org