One night, two generations, three local punk bands

LEWISTON, ME – Much may have changed in Lewiston since the city’s 90s punk era, but punk, rock, and post-punk are still alive and well in L/A. Not only is the music–and the ethos–still relevant to the original generation of area musicians, it’s inspiring their kids, too. In fact, they’ll even share a stage on Friday, March 21st when local headliners Mouth Washington play with area bands Art Car and Curfew at LA Arts’ gallery and performance space at 168 Lisbon St. Doors open at 7pm, music at 7:30. The general admission show has been curated for an all-ages audience to reflect the deep and living culture of the scene.

The show kicks off LA Arts’ stylistically eclectic Downstage Performance Series and will be the first plugged-in event on the organization’s brand new stage. Envisioned as a mixed-use community arts and culture space, the downtown art gallery may seem at first glance like an atypical venue for a punk show. But the event itself makes perfect sense to local musician, performance organizer, and LA Arts Board member Elijah True, whose production vision is behind the Downstage series and the makeup of the March 21st bill.

“Punk is deeply connected to art, culture, and political expression, often tackling nuanced or difficult topics,” says True. “Over the last two decades, opportunities for punk artists to perform in L/A have mostly been limited to a dwindling number of bars and unofficial DIY spaces. These opportunities are now virtually nonexistent. I think punk bands deserve a sustainable, above-board space to perform where they can remain appropriately connected to the arts and our community.”

Image: Event flyer for 3/21 Mouth Washington show with Art Car and Curfew

Details

· Mouth Washington with Art Car & Curfew at LA Arts

· Friday, March 21, 2025

· Doors: 7pm; Music: 7:30

· LA Arts, 168 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME · Tickets: $15 at laarts.org/performances

· General Admission, all ages

· Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase

LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture since 1973. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools, and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.