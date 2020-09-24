Organ recital Oct 4 at basilica

From Portland Diocese

LEWISTON – Organist Mark Thallander will be joined by Maine organists Ray Cornils, Randall Mullin, Harold Stover and the Norumbega Brass Ensemble at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston in an hour long concert meant to lift the spirits in these difficult times.

This free concert will be open to 50 people and live-streamed to those not able to attend.

To register or for more information, please visit PrinceofPeace.me or contact Scott Vaillancourt at Scott.Vaillancourt@PortlandDiocese.org or call at 240-9419.

For everyone’s safety, concertgoers should be masked while in the basilica, and follow social distancing guidelines.