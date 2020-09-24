Conducting Lewiston city business

From City of Lewiston

The City of Lewiston is certainly open for business, but the number of people in City Hall at one time is limited due to CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID19 and social distancing.

This often results in service lines & significant wait time.

However, if you have city business to do, we have options to save YOU time! Please remember that you can conduct city business online at: www.lewistonmaine.gov/onlineservices

Examples of what you can accomplish are:

• Request an absentee ballot

• Re-register a vehicle (no registration quotes given over the phone)

• View property tax records

• Pay utility & other city-related bills

You may reach city staff by email at: www.lewistonmaine.gov/staff

You may call city staff at (207) 513-3000. If staff is waiting on a resident at the counter window, you will reach voice mail to leave a message.

Mail items to Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME 04240. Note the department you wish to reach.

You may use the drop box on the Park Street side of city hall for water bill and tax payments; all applications, and birth certificate orders, etc.

You may send a fax to (207) 784-2959.